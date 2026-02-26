GDP Rebase 2022–23: What Changes in India’s Growth Calculations

Following the rebasing of the Consumer Price Index (CPI), India is now set to release its updated GDP series on Friday, with 2022–23 as the new base year. Key macroeconomic indicators — CPI, GDP, and the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) — are being revised to improve economic accuracy. The update will incorporate more granular indicators that better capture post-Covid economic and consumption shifts, with a sharper focus on India’s service-led and increasingly digital economy.