Anthropic vs Pentagon: Amodei Reveals Govt Demands to Bypass Claude Safeguards

Govt Threats & Anthropic’s Response

In his public note, the Anthropic CEO wrote, “The Department of War has stated they will only contract with AI companies who accede to “any lawful use” and remove safeguards …. They have threatened to remove us from their systems if we maintain these safeguards; they have also threatened to designate us a “supply chain risk”.... and to invoke the Defense Production Act to force the safeguards’ removal.”