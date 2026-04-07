Why Margin Period of Risk Estimation in Commodities Derivatives Market Deserves a Review

More volatile assets are riskier and should require more time to unwind. But this logic is incomplete. It ignores a second, equally important dimension of risk—liquidity. Liquidation risk is not just about how much prices move; it is also about how easily positions can be closed without causing significant price impact. A highly volatile asset that trades in deep, active markets can often be unwound quickly. Conversely, even moderately volatile assets can become difficult to exit if trading activity is thin.