West Asia Crisis Sends $6 Bn Fleeing Indian Markets, Retail Investors Turn Cautious

$6 billion FPI outflows: Global tensions trigger sharp foreign investor exits from Indian equities.
Oil shock hits markets: Rising crude and geopolitical risks drag valuations and sentiment.
Retail turns cautious: Investors slow fresh bets, shift to wait-and-watch.
March has been a difficult month for Indian equity markets. A combination of rising geopolitical tensions in West Asia, surging crude oil prices, and a flight of foreign money pushed the benchmark Nifty 50 sharply lower, while new investors stayed away in record numbers.
The clearest sign of trouble came from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). After actually putting money into Indian markets in February, they made a dramatic u-turn in March, according to the NSE Pulse report.
FPIs recorded net outflows of nearly $6 billion by March 13, compared to net inflows of $2.5 billion in February, the report noted, attributing the reversal to geopolitical tensions and heightened volatility. This simply means that global investors got nervous and pulled their money out, and when that happens at this scale, it sends ripples across the entire market.
Indian Institutions Held The Line
However, not everyone was running for the door. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) did the opposite. As foreign investors sold, DIIs kept buying, providing what the report called "strong support to the markets." DIIs recorded net inflows of ₹38,423 crore in February, extending their buying streak to 31 months. Their consistent presence helped absorb some of the selling pressure and prevented the market from falling even harder than it did.
Retail investors also didn't exit outright, but they did pull back noticeably. Fewer people were actively trading, with the number of unique investors in the equity cash segment declining by 5% month-on-month (MoM). More strikingly, far fewer new investors chose to enter the market, with "investor registrations declining by 24.5% MoM, the steepest such drop in the current financial year.
Shift Towards Riskier Trades
While activity in regular stock trading slowed down, derivatives trading actually picked up. This suggests that some investors, rather than sitting out entirely, shifted towards quicker and more speculative bets. Volatility, it appears, didn't just change how many people were participating, it changed how they were participating.
The nerves were equally visible in the IPO market. "IPO activity slowed in February due to market volatility and geopolitical tensions," the report noted, adding that "retail participation dropped to 10%, the lowest level observed this year." Investors who might normally scramble for new listings were clearly in no mood to take fresh risks.
Despite all the turbulence, India's long-term investing story hasn't reversed. NSE's unique registered investor base reached 12.8 crore in February, with 13.3 lakh new additions during the month.
The Root Cause
All of this played out against the backdrop of the West Asia conflict, which set off a chain reaction across global markets. Crude oil prices crossed $100 per barrel, a rise of over 40% since the conflict began, raising fears of an energy crunch. That, in turn, triggered what the report describes as "a risk-off sentiment across global markets, resulting in a correction in equities, a surge in commodity prices, and a weakening of emerging market (EM) currencies."
Global indices took a hit, the MSCI World Index fell 5% in March, while the MSCI Emerging Markets Index dropped 8.8%. India felt it too as the Nifty 50 declined 8.1% in March, and was already down 11.4% for the year as of March 13, compared to a much smaller 0.6% dip in February.