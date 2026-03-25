West Asia Crisis Sends $6 Bn Fleeing Indian Markets, Retail Investors Turn Cautious

Indian Institutions Held The Line

However, not everyone was running for the door. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) did the opposite. As foreign investors sold, DIIs kept buying, providing what the report called "strong support to the markets." DIIs recorded net inflows of ₹38,423 crore in February, extending their buying streak to 31 months. Their consistent presence helped absorb some of the selling pressure and prevented the market from falling even harder than it did.