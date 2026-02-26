  1. home
  2. Corporate
  3. Deepseek ditches nvidia amd for v4 launch picks china amid us chip row

DeepSeek Ditches Nvidia, AMD for V4 Launch, Picks China Amid US Chip Row

This latest developments come at a sensitive time for DeepSeek. Its US-based rival, Anthropic, has accused the company and two other Chinese firms, Moonshot AI and MiniMax, of improperly extracting data from its flagship AI model, Claude

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Shristi Acharya
Updated on:
Updated on:
DeepSeek Ditches US Chip Giants Nvidia, AMD for V4 Launch
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • DeepSeek has withheld early access of its V4 model from Nvidia and AMD and has opted to work with Huawei instead.

  • This comes as US officials have alleged that DeepSeek may have used Nvidia’s advanced Blackwell chip in China, potentially breaching export rules.

  • Recently Anthropic also claimed that DeepSeek conducted large-scale “distillation attacks” on its Claude model.

Chinese AI company DeepSeek is preparing to launch its next big artificial intelligence model, called V4, but this time, it is doing things differently.

According to a report by Reuters, DeepSeek has chosen not to share its upcoming flagship model with major US chipmakers like Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) before the launch.

Start-up Outperformers 2026

3 February 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

Normally, AI companies give early access to such chipmakers so the model runs smoothly on their hardware. In the past, DeepSeek had worked closely with Nvidia's engineers.

Related Content
Related Content

Instead, DeepSeek has reportedly given early access to domestic Chinese suppliers, including Huawei.

US Opens Door for Nvidia to Sell H200 AI Chips to China after Two Years - null
US Opens Door for Nvidia to Sell H200 AI Chips to China after Two Years

BY Outlook Business Desk

US Raises Chip Violation Concerns

The development comes amid fresh tensions between US and China over advanced AI chips. A senior official in the Donald Trump administration told Reuters that DeepSeek's latest AI system may have been trained using Nvidia's most advanced chip, Blackwell, inside mainland China.

If true, this could potentially violate US export controls that restrict the sale of high-end AI chips to China.

The US official further claimed that DeepSeek may try to hide technical signs showing it used American chips and could publicly state that it relied on Huawei's chips instead.

Trump Tariff on Nvidia H200 - X_KobeissiLetter
US Semiconductor Policy: Trump Targets AI Chips, Imposes 25% Tariff on Nvidia H200 & AMD MI325X Chips

BY Outlook Business Desk

DeepSeek’s Rapid Rise

DeepSeek has grown rapidly since entering the global AI scene in January 2025. Its models have been downloaded over 75 million times on Hugging Face, an open-source AI platform.

In fact, Chinese AI models released over the past year have recorded more downloads on Hugging Face than models from any other country, intensifying competition with US AI labs, according to Reuters.

Yotta CEO Sunil Gupta - null
Yotta & Nvidia Announce $3B Deal to Deploy 20,000+ Blackwell Ultra GPUs

BY Outlook Business Desk

Chip Exports Back in Focus

The rise of Chinese AI firms has had sparked debate in Washington over whether the US should allow companies to sell advanced AI chips to China.

Last year, US authorities allowed Nvidia's H20 chip and AMD's MI308 chip, both designed mainly for running AI models, to resume shipments to China. However, more powerful processors remain restricted. It is unclear whether DeepSeek has obtained approval to buy these chips.

Nvidia has separately received a limited license to ship a small number of its less advanced H200 chips to China, though those shipments face strict inspection rules and a 25% duty. The company has also said it is not including China data-centre revenue in its current sales outlook.

Meanwhile, AMD recently reported strong demand for its MI308 chip, generating $390 million in quarterly sales.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei - null
Anthropic Vs Musk: AI Rivalry Escalates over Data Ethics and Model Theft

BY Outlook Business Desk

Data Theft Accusations

DeepSeek's latest move comes at a sensitive time. Its US-based rival, Anthropic, recently accused the company and two other Chinese firms, Moonshot AI and MiniMax, of improperly extracting data from its flagship AI model, Claude.

According to Anthropic, the companies conducted what is known as "distillation attacks." This involves interacting with another AI system millions of times to learn from its outputs and improve rival models.

Anthropic claimed that over 24,000 fake accounts were created and more than 16 million exchanges were made with its Claude model to extract capabilities.

DeepSeek has not issued a public response to these allegations.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×