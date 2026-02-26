Airlines Can’t Charge Cancellation Fee Within 48 Hours Under New DGCA Norms

New Norms for Air Ticket Cancellations

Under the new norms, air travellers must be given a “look-in option” for 48 hours after booking, during which they can cancel or amend the ticket without extra charges, except for any fare difference for the revised flight. However, this option is not available if the flight is scheduled to depart within seven days (domestic) or 15 days (international) from the booking date when booked directly through the airline’s website.