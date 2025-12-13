Why Mathematics Is India’s Next Strategic Weapon

Fifth, the strategy must reshape how mathematics is funded, starting with policy reform to include it under Schedule VII of the Companies Act, allowing tax-free CSR contributions. A ₹10,000 crore National Mathematics Endowment Fund should be created by 2030 with equal contribution from the States and the Centre. “Math-for-Industry” Labs should be co-created in the NMSI along with companies to drive applied research in areas like AI and infrastructure modelling. Firms should fund research chairs, access IP early and embed Ramanujan Fellows in strategic units. By 2030, this pillar should aim to produce at least fifty industry-relevant patents and mobilise ₹500 crore of private R&D investment. This is not philanthropy. It is strategic investment.