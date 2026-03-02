TCS, Infosys, Others Scramble to Protect Staff in Gulf Countries, Urge Employees to Stay Indoors

IT firms including TCS and Infosys have issued safety advisories urging employees in Gulf countries to stay indoors and avoid non-essential travel amid rising West Asia tensions.
Flight disruptions and airspace closures have affected staff movement, with some executives reportedly stranded at airports due to cancelled flights.
Companies have suspended travel and offered flexible arrangements, prioritising employee safety while closely monitoring the evolving situation.
When missiles started flying over Dubai and Abu Dhabi this weekend, it wasn't just governments scrambling, India's biggest IT companies were too.
Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Wipro, HCLTech and LTM, subsidiary of the Larsen & Toubro Group, have all issued internal advisories to their employees in West Asia, asking them to stay indoors, avoid unnecessary travel, and follow instructions from local authorities.
The trigger of all these advisories stems from the US and Israeli strikes on Iran that killed the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on March 1. This prompted Tehran to fire missiles at key Gulf cities, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
TCS, which employs around 9,000 employees in West Asia and Africa region asked its staff to avoid going outdoors and taking on non-essential travel. It also suspended all travel to and from the region for employees and associates. Its leadership teams are said to be in active contact with staff on the ground.
"In light of the ongoing geopolitical developments in the Middle East, all our associates have been advised to stay indoors, avoid non-essential travel, and strictly follow guidance issued by local authorities," the company's internal document accessed by Mint read.
Infosys followed with a similar message, flagging widespread flight cancellations and restricted airspace as major concerns. The company told employees booked to fly in the next 48 hours to check with their airlines and postpone if possible.
For those already stuck in transit at airports like Dubai and Abu Dhabi, where senior executives from several IT firms are reportedly stranded, the advice was to stay calm and follow airline instructions. According to an internal communication reported by The Economic Times, Infosys said the safety and well-being of its employees remain its top priority.
Wipro went a step further, advising employees to avoid travel to all 11 countries in the affected region, citing closed airspace and grounded airports. LTM issued a similar caution, according to Business Standard.