‘Cancel ChatGPT' Movement: How the Pentagon Deal is Costing OpenAI its Core User Base

He added that two use cases have never been included in Anthropic’s contracts with the Department of War. First is mass domestic surveillance, as the company believes it is incompatible with democratic values and presents serious, novel risks to our fundamental liberties. Second is fully autonomous weapons. Amodei remarked that fully autonomous weapons (those that take humans out of the loop entirely and automate selecting and engaging targets) may prove critical for national defense. But today, the frontier AI systems are simply not reliable enough to power fully autonomous weapons.