More TN Youth Should Pursue Civil Services: CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday urged more youngsters from the state to draw inspiration from successful candidates in UPSC examinations and pursue civil services to contribute to the nation's growth.
Addressing a function to honour the successful UPSC candidates from Tamil Nadu, he described the exam as one of the toughest in India, and probably in the world.
"What you achieved is extraordinary," he said, noting that the number of students taking up UPSC exams was declining earlier.
The CM said that after the Dravidian model government assumed office in May 2021, steps were taken to reverse the trend.
Listing the initiatives of his government, which include the 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme, which provides stipend, advanced coaching and specialised training to face personal interviews, he said, "These efforts have begun to yield excellent results." He thanked the officials who toiled hard for achieving it.
Noting that 60 candidates from Tamil Nadu have successfully cleared the UPSC exams this year, Stalin said 56 of them were benefitted from the government's 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme.
"This number must grow. Taking you as role models, more youth from Tamil Nadu should serve across India - in various states and districts, contributing to the Nation's growth and serve the common people," he said.
Stalin encouraged the candidates to represent India abroad as ambassadors and strengthen international relations.
Pointing out that elected representatives serve limited terms, he said civil servants like IAS and IPS officers serve the country for more than 30 years.
"You have the opportunity to serve continuously for over 30 years. This opportunity should make you even more responsible. You must cultivate humility and humanity," he said.
Stalin advised the candidates not to become pretentious after assuming office and "treat even the most ordinary citizens with kindness and character".
"I believe each of you will work for the upliftment of India, with love, humility and a vision of social justice, bringing pride to Tamil Nadu," he said.
Later, the Chief Minister along with his deputy Udhayanidhi Stalin, Chief Secretary N Muruganandham, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P K Sekarbabu, posed for a group photograph with the UPSC achievers.