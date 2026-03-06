Actor-Entrepreneur Parul Gulati Explains How Nish Hair Transitioned from D2C to Global Retail

A

As an actor, you are always needed to pull off new hairstyles; some days it would be braids, other days maybe curls or beach waves. Somewhere between all this constant styling, my hair was suffering, and that made me turn to hair extensions. I was on the lookout for natural human hair extensions that would be hassle-free and easy to wear and take off without damaging my actual hair. That’s how the idea for Nish Hair was born.

At the back of my mind, I was also thinking about the pricing; it needed to be fair, so every woman out there facing a similar problem didn’t have to think twice about her purchase. That's how I ended up starting with hair extensions. In my first month, I sold products worth six thousand, which was enough to let me know I was on the right track.

Once we completed all the trials and errors and perfected the extensions, we realised it's time to solve a newer problem. That’s when I realised why don’t we try developing different coloured hair extensions? After all, that could be a fun and fashionable statement piece in every woman's wardrobe. Once we realised the demand existed, our next step was to meet that demand.

As a kid, almost every girl has cut up her bangs, realised she hated the way it looked, but then just had to live with it. So the next product in line had to solve that problem. I, myself, loved bangs, but on certain days I just would not, and I’m sure we all have those phases.

My clip-on bangs were for exactly those phases. Soon, I realised I’m not the only one. After all, we are a country of over 1.4 billion people, almost half of whom are women. If even a very small percentage of this demographic is seeking such a product, I realised I could bring them happiness without burning a hole in their pockets.

That’s how Nish Hair started, and now it just continues to grow. Of course, since we started scaling, my decisions are now backed by more consumer opinions and demand in the market. We started by listening to what problems our consumers faced and discovered gaps where we could fill in. Soon, Nish Hair went from a brand that sells fashion to a brand that solves real problems, including something as personal as hair loss.