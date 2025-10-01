RBI MPC Meet 2025: Repo Rate Unchanged at 5.5% Amid Easing Inflation, Export Challenges Persist

"Growth for Q2FY26 is now projected at 7.0%, up from 6.7% previously, while Q3FY26 is estimated at 6.4%, slightly lower than the earlier 6.6%. For Q4FY26, the projection has been pegged at 6.2% versus 6.3% earlier. Looking ahead, GDP growth for Q1FY27 is expected at 6.4%, a tad below the earlier forecast of 6.6%," he added.