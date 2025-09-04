GST 2.0 Reforms: Centre Exempts GST from Individual Life & Health Insurance Policies, Policyholders to Benefit

The Finance Minister noted that the decision of the GST Council has been taken with full consensus and all ministers supported rate rationalisation."This was so much questioned last year. In parliament, Opposition members questioned, saying, 'You want to tax insurance premiums?' After a detailed study, taking stakeholders into confidence, we have come up with this so that families and also people who take individual insurance, get the benefit. Of course, we will make sure that companies pass on this benefit to people who are taking insurance. We want to give people who are looking to get medical insurance the relief," Sitharaman said.