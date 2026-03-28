The fund confirmed the development through a statement, saying “IMF staff and the Pakistani authorities have reached a staff-level agreement on the third review under Pakistan’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and the second review under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).” “IMF reaches Staff-Level Agreement on the Third Review for the 37-month Extended Arrangement under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and the Second Review for 28-month arrangement under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF),” Pakistan’s Ministry of Finance said on X.