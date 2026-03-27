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Of All Lung Cancer Patients, 40 Pc Never Smoked: BJP MP Demands National Screening Programme

"This completely challenges traditional beliefs and indicates the changing nature of this disease," he said

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Of All Lung Cancer Patients, 40 Pc Never Smoked: BJP MP Demands National Screening Programme
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Gujarat BJP MP Babubhai Jesangbhai Desai on Friday raised alarm in the Rajya Sabha over the rising incidence of lung cancer among non-smokers, attributing the trend to worsening air quality, and urged the government to launch a national screening programme for early detection.

Raising the matter during Zero Hour in the Upper House, Desai cited findings from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, which revealed that of approximately 1,00,000 new lung cancer cases diagnosed in the country every year, around 40% occur in patients who have never smoked.

"This completely challenges traditional beliefs and indicates the changing nature of this disease," he said.

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The MP pointed to air pollution as a major driver of this trend, with PM 2.5 particulate matter emerging as a critical risk factor. He said rapid urbanisation, industrial expansion, and growing number of vehicles were causing a constant decline in air quality, posing a serious threat to public health.

He noted that AIIMS is conducting extensive research on the air pollution-cancer link among approximately 3,200 people.

Desai flagged delayed diagnosis as the biggest challenge in tackling lung cancer, saying the disease is detected at an advanced stage in most cases, resulting in about 70% of patients dying within a year of diagnosis.

"This also exposes limitations of our health system's preparedness and public awareness," he said.

Acknowledging the government's efforts under Ayushman Bharat Yojana for cancer diagnosis and treatment, Desai urged the government to reduce and control air pollution, launch a targeted national-level screening programme for early lung cancer detection, and strengthen overall public awareness and healthcare infrastructure.

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