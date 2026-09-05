Mumbai, India's Financial Capital, May Submerge Into Sea, Warns UN Report

The UN has identified Mumbai among South Asian cities facing a growing risk of permanent inundation and displacement
Mumbai’s ₹5,32,701-crore real GDDP makes its climate exposure an economic concern for India, not just a local environmental issue
Financial services, transport, real estate, trade, and critical infrastructure could face wider disruption
Mumbai, India's financial capital and home to around 90 billionaires, can submerge into the sea, according to a United Nations report that said rising sea levels could expose the city to increasingly severe flooding, permanent inundation and large-scale displacement.
Mumbai is home to nationalised banks, leading financial institutions, corporate houses and firms, as well as the Bombay Stock Exchange, Asia’s oldest stock exchange.
That makes Mumbai’s exposure particularly important for India because the city is not only a densely populated coastal metropolis but also the country’s financial capital and acts an one of the important port cities of the country.
The UN Secretary-General’s report titled 'Challenges Related to Sea Level Rise and Ways and Approaches to Address It', made public on August 31, identifies Mumbai alongside Kolkata and Dhaka as cities in the low-lying deltas of South Asia where the consequences of rising seas could include major human displacement.
According to the report, more than 14 million people across the three cities are at immediate risk of losing their homes to permanent inundation.
Advertisement
“In the low-lying deltas of South Asia, in cities such Kolkata and Mumbai in India, and Dhaka, the defining impact is human displacement, with more than 14 million people at immediate risk of losing their homes to permanent inundation,” the report said.
Why Mumbai Is Particularly Exposed
The UN report said sea levels are rising faster than at any point in recorded history. Global sea level increased by an average 4.7 mm annually between 2014 and 2023, while the rise in 2024 alone reached a record 5.9 mm.
Advertisement
The report attributed the acceleration primarily to melting glaciers and the thermal expansion of warming oceans.
“Rising seas are no longer a distant threat: they are happening now, faster than at any point in recorded history, and the pace is accelerating, making sea level rise one of the most profound threats to populations around the world in developed and developing States alike,” the report said.
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change projects that global mean sea level could rise by 0.23 metres by 2050 even under a very low-emissions scenario, the UN report said.
By 2100, the increase could range from 0.28-0.55 metres under very low emissions to 0.63-1.01 metres under very high emissions. A low-likelihood but high-impact scenario could see the rise approach 2 metres.
For Mumbai, the problem is compounded by land subsidence and the possibility of saltwater moving into freshwater systems. The UN said the combination can intensify flooding, contaminate wells and groundwater, damage ecosystems and threaten drinking-water security.
The report also warned that rising seas are already putting urban infrastructure, transport networks, energy systems, buildings and water resources under pressure.
Economic Cost Extends Beyond Mumbai
The UN estimated that at least $1.8 trillion worth of infrastructure globally is exposed to sea-level-rise-related risks.
Residual damage from rising seas could reach between $1.7 trillion and $5.5 trillion over this century, while 20 cm of sea-level rise by 2050 could generate more than $1 trillion in annual flood losses across the world’s 136 largest coastal cities.
For Mumbai, disruption to transport, utilities, commercial property and other critical infrastructure could therefore have consequences beyond physical damage.
The UN noted that more than 80% of global trade in goods is carried by sea, making ports and coastal infrastructure critical links in international supply chains.
Why Mumbai Matters For India
The scale of the city’s economy underscores its importance. According to the Maharashtra Economic Survey 2025-26, Mumbai’s nominal Gross District Domestic Product stood at ₹9,13,316 crore in 2024-25, while its real GDDP was ₹5,32,701 crore.
According to Economic Survey of India 2026, Mumbai is among the world’s major urban agglomerations and its expansion is increasingly extending into semi-urban and peri-urban areas.
It says urban growth across Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi and Kolkata has been closely associated with transport corridors and the conversion of agricultural land to non-agricultural uses.
Mumbai’s role also extends into innovation: the Economic Survey said Mumbai, along with Bengaluru and Delhi, is among the world’s top 50 most innovation-intensive clusters.
This means a worsening climate risk in Mumbai is not merely a question of homes and coastal flooding. Prolonged disruption could affect financial services, corporate operations, transport, logistics, real estate, tourism, employment and supply chains, with potential spillovers into Maharashtra and the national economy.
Mumbai’s Expansion Makes Resilience Important
Mumbai’s economic significance is also being accompanied by plans for further expansion. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on September 4 that the government aims to make Mumbai slum-free within the next 10 years through cluster-based planning and redevelopment of Dharavi, MHADA colonies and BEST depots.
"The MMR Development Plan also aims to take the region’s economy to $1.5 trillion by 2047," Fadnavis wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
Fadnavis also said “Mumbai 3” is taking shape with Smart City, Edu-City, Medi-City and Innovation City, while Vadhavan Port is expected to drive the development of the “Fourth Mumbai”. The government’s plans therefore envisage a significantly larger economic footprint around the existing Mumbai metropolitan region.
The challenge is that expansion also means more infrastructure, housing, businesses and economic assets could be exposed to climate risks unless resilience is built into future development.
Extreme Weather Adds Another Layer
The UN assessment is focused on long-term sea-level rise, but recent Mumbai experience shows how coastal and rainfall risks can interact.
Climate scientist Raghu Murtugudde, quoted by The Indian Express, said, “Mumbai is surrounded by the Arabian Sea on three sides,” and linked warming of the Arabian Sea with changing weather patterns and more intense rainfall and heat events.
BMC data cited by The Indian Express showed that average rainfall during very heavy rainfall events had increased from 132 mm to 182 mm over six years, while Mumbai recorded 28 spells of very heavy rainfall lasting four hours or more over the past decade.
The implication is not that sea-level rise alone will cause a sudden catastrophe. Rather, higher sea levels can increase the baseline from which storm surges, high tides and extreme rainfall events cause flooding.
The Bigger Economic Question
A climate shock in Mumbai would first be a local disaster. But because of the city’s financial, commercial and logistical role, its economic consequences could travel considerably further.
The UN is calling for long-term adaptation planning, better local data, resilient infrastructure, stronger early-warning systems, land-use reforms and, where necessary, managed retreat.
For Mumbai, the stakes are unusually high. Its ₹5,32,701-crore real GDDP sits alongside a concentration of financial institutions, companies, infrastructure, transport networks and millions of residents.
The central question, therefore, is not simply whether Mumbai could face more flooding. It is whether India can protect one of its most economically important urban centres while it continues to expand.