TCS Inks Pact with C-DAC to Develop India's Sovereign Cloud Ecosystem

TCS signed a pact with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) to drive India’s sovereign cloud ecosystem.
The collaboration will focus on developing indigenous, AI-enabled cloud platforms aligned with India’s data localisation mandates and digitisation of public sector services.
Indigenous innovations will be integrated into TCS’ sovereign cloud stack to securely host critical government applications like e-Sanjeevani, Dial 112, and central ministry workloads.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday said it has signed a pact with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) to drive and scale the development of India's sovereign cloud ecosystem.
The collaboration will focus on research to develop indigenous technologies and deliver scalable, AI-enabled cloud platforms that align with India's data localisation mandates and support the digitisation of critical public sector services, the company said in a regulatory filing.
"The collaboration with C-DAC, India's premier R&D institution under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), will develop and integrate indigenous innovations into TCS' sovereign cloud stack. This move will support the secure and compliant hosting of critical government applications, including e-Sanjeevani, Dial 112, and workloads from central ministries," it said.
The partnership will enable faster enterprise adoption by improving security, compliance, and performance across key sectors such as healthcare, defence, smart cities, and BFSI.