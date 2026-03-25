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Lok Sabha Passes Finance Bill 2026 With 32 Govt Amendments

With the passage of the Finance Bill 2026, the Lok Sabha completed its part of the Budgetary approval process. The Upper House, Rajya Sabha, will now consider the Bill

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The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Finance Bill 2026, along with 32 government amendments.

With the passage of the Finance Bill 2026, the Lok Sabha completed its part of the Budgetary approval process. The Upper House, Rajya Sabha, will now consider the Bill.

After the Rajya Sabha approves the Bill, the Budget process for 2026-27 will be complete.

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The Union Budget 2026-27 envisages a total expenditure of ₹53.47 lakh crore, an increase of 7.7% over the current fiscal ending March 31.

The total capital expenditure proposed for the next fiscal is ₹12.2 lakh crore.

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It proposes a gross tax revenue collection of ₹44.04 lakh crore and a gross borrowing of ₹17.2 lakh crore.

The fiscal deficit for FY27 is projected at 4.3% of GDP, lower than 4.4% in the current fiscal.

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