Delhi's Khan Mkt 24th Most Expensive High-Street Location Globally, Rank Slips One Notch: C&W

Gautam Saraf, Executive Managing Director, Mumbai & New Business, Cushman & Wakefield, said, "India's high streets are demonstrating exceptional resilience and growing global prominence. Premium destinations like Khan Market, Connaught Place, and Galleria Market are attracting international and domestic brands, driven by rising affluence and evolving consumer preferences." With limited mall supply, he said these high streets have become strategic hubs for retailers seeking visibility and engagement.