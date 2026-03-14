Jammu & Kashmir Holds Promise as National Model for Integrated Fisheries Development: LG Sinha

"Trout output rose from 1,663 tons in FY 2021-22 to a record 2,650 tons in 2024-25. Private sector trout units increased from 936 to 1,649; hatcheries from 1 to 9; trout feed mills from 'zero' to 6 by 2024; RAS units from 2 to 9; and biofloc units from 10 to 59," he said.