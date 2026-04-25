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MP Industry Corporation Suspends Official Over Fake NOC In Pithampur Investment Area

MPIDC's in-charge executive engineer Martand Sirolia allegedly issued a forged NOC in favour of a landowner in the Pithampur investment area, an official statement said

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MP Industry Corporation Suspends Official Over Fake NOC In Pithampur Investment Area
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The Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) has suspended a senior official for allegedly issuing a fake no-objection certificate (NOC) in collusion with some persons in the Pithampur investment area, authorities said on Friday.

MPIDC's in-charge executive engineer Martand Sirolia allegedly issued a forged NOC in favour of a landowner in the Pithampur investment area, an official statement said.

On the basis of the certificate, permission was obtained from the district magistrate's office for storage of petroleum products on the land. The landowner intended to lease the land to Avantika Gas Limited for setting up a gas storage depot.

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Sirolia is accused of misusing official documents and letterheads and forging the signature of a senior officer while issuing the fake NOC.

The release said that upon detection of the irregularity, MPIDC suspended the official after a preliminary inquiry and has initiated a detailed probe.

It added that the permission granted by the district magistrate's office on the basis of the fake NOC has been cancelled.

The Pithampur investment area, located near Indore, is one of MPIDC's flagship projects, being developed over around 12,500 hectares with industrial, commercial and residential plots.

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