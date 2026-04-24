J&K Records Over 4.52 Lakh Artisan Registrations, Pushes Skill Expansion With NIFT Collaboration

Jammu and Kashmir has recorded registration of over 4.52 lakh artisans, alongside expansion of training and capacity-building programmes in collaboration with the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in the Union Territory, officials said.
This was revealed at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo to review the progress and future roadmap for large-scale promotion and strengthening of the handicrafts and handloom sector in Jammu and Kashmir.
“Approximately 17,000 artisans and weavers were registered during the previous year, taking the total number to over 4.52 lakh across the Union Territory,” Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Vikramjit Singh said here.
Around 12,600 individuals have also been trained through departmental training centres, he said.
He presented a comprehensive overview of the functioning of the handicrafts and handloom sectors, highlighting a series of initiatives aimed at revitalising and modernising the traditional crafts ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir.
He said the department is focusing on expanding training and capacity-building programmes in collaboration with NIFT, including its Budgam centre, to integrate modern technology with traditional craftsmanship. “Short-term courses and diploma programmes ranging from 15 days to one year are being offered to artisans and weavers,” he added.
The Chief Secretary, who reviewed the sector’s performance, stressed the need to further expand such training programmes in collaboration with NIFT to enhance skills and improve market competitiveness of local crafts.
Singh further said that multiple project proposals have been submitted to Government of India for approval to strengthen the handicrafts sector across districts.
Director Handicrafts and Handloom, Kashmir, Mussarat Islam highlighted key initiatives, including the establishment of a craft village at Sonpah in Budgam, setting up of common facility centres (CFCs) for wool processing, yarn dyeing and dehairing in Srinagar, and upgradation of IICT Srinagar and laboratories.
He also outlined efforts to enhance product quality and curb counterfeit products.
Director Handicrafts and Handloom, Jammu, Mohammad Nazir Sheikh said several projects are under consideration by Ministry of Textiles, including raw material depots for Pashmina and wheat straw clusters, a bamboo cluster at Samba, a calico printing cluster at Jammu, and development of an Urban Haat at Samba.
He added that multiple CFCs in Kathua and Samba districts have already been completed.
He said the department has taken financial inclusion initiatives, including the Credit Card Scheme for Artisans and Weavers, under which more than 2,400 cases have been sanctioned, providing credit facilities up to ₹2 lakh with interest subvention.
“Under the Karkhandar Scheme, 46 karkhanas have been established with government assistance amounting to ₹185.79 lakh,” he added.
On Geographical Indication (GI) certification, he said 970 new authorised GI users were registered during 2025–26, taking the total to nearly 4,700 across various crafts, while 80,545 products have been QR-labelled.
Officials said Jammu and Kashmir has achieved the distinction as the only Union Territory in the country to secure GI tags across its entire range of traditional crafts.
Taking a comprehensive review of departmental initiatives, the Chief Secretary emphasised the immediate operationalisation of non-functional training centres across districts to ensure uninterrupted skill development and capacity building of artisans and craftsmen.
He directed that these centres be aligned with the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF) to ensure wider recognition of training certifications.
Stressing formalisation and financial inclusion, he instructed the department to enhance artisan registrations on the Udyam portal and facilitate their linkage with the RBI’s Unified Lending Interface (ULI) to improve access to affordable credit.
He further advised exploring the introduction of a dedicated term loan product for the sector, on the analogy of the agriculture sector, to enable capital infusion and business expansion.
Reviewing the progress on GI tagging, he directed optimal utilisation of the QR-based management system for tracking and tracing GI products and emphasised its full operationalisation through integration with the Government of India’s MeghRaj cloud platform.