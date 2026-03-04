India–US Interim Deal Gives New Delhi Six Months to Decide on US Standards

"Under the Interim Agreement, India will address long-standing barriers to trade in U.S. medical devices; eliminate restrictive import licensing procedures that delay market access for, or impose quantitative restrictions on, U.S. Information and Communication Technology goods; and determine, with a view towards a positive outcome, within six months of entry into force of the Agreement, whether U.S.- developed or international standards, including testing requirements, are acceptable for U.S. exports entering the Indian market in identified sectors," the report noted.