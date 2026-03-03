Israel-Iran Conflict LIVE: Airstrikes Kill at Least 13 Iranian Troops at Kerman Air Base
Airstrikes targeting a southeastern Iranian air base killed at least 13 Iranian troops at the Kerman Air Base, local media reported, AFP journalists said.
The base, known for housing military helicopters, was struck amid ongoing hostilities between Iran and US-Israeli forces in the widening conflict. Details on who carried out the strikes or further military intent were not immediately clear.
Israel-Iran Conflict LIVE: Over 700 Tankers Stranded Near Strait of Hormuz as Shipping Pauses
Over 700 tankers are stranded on either side of the Strait of Hormuz as heightened security fears have effectively paralysed shipping through the strategic oil transit route, reported Mint.
Following US–Israeli strikes on Iran, ship operators have halted crossings amid rising risks and soaring insurance costs, leading to a sharp decline in maritime activity. The chokepoint, which normally handles about 20mn barrels of oil and products daily, has seen near-standstill traffic, prompting concerns over supply disruptions and broader market impacts.
Israel-Iran Conflict LIVE: Israel Prepares for Weeks-Long Iran Campaign, Ground Forces Unlikely
The Israeli military has prepared for a campaign against Iran that could last several weeks but is unlikely to involve ground forces, a military spokesperson told reporters on March 3, according to Reuters.
Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani said the “general scope” of operations was weeks, though timelines could change depending on developments, adding that progress so far had been positive. He described a ground deployment as “not very likely at the moment.” Israel and the United States have carried out air strikes since Saturday, prompting Iranian retaliation, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the conflict could take “some time.”
Israel-Iran Conflict LIVE: Trump Says UK–US Relationship ‘Sad to See’ After Starmer’s Initial Reluctance on Iran Strikes
US President Donald Trump said it was “very sad to see” that the long-standing relationship between the United States and Britain was “not what it was,” telling The Sun newspaper that UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s initial hesitation to support military action against Iran had strained ties.
Trump contrasted Britain’s stance with what he described as stronger support from other European allies. Starmer later allowed the use of British bases for defensive operations against Iranian missiles but defended his decisions as being rooted in national interest and legal clarity.
Israel-Iran Conflict LIVE: Explosions Rock Tehran as Iran–US–Israel War Enters Day Four
Loud explosions shook Iran’s capital on March 3 as the war involving Iran, the United States and Israel entered its fourth day, AFP journalists reported.
Blasts were heard across northern Tehran, though it was not immediately clear what had been struck. Iranian media also reported explosions in Karaj, located just outside Tehran, as well as in the central city of Isfahan. The fresh strikes signal a widening scope of hostilities, with multiple urban centres reporting impact as tensions continue to escalate.
Israel-Iran Conflict LIVE: Gold-Silver Ratio to Remain at 60–65x
The gold-silver ratio is currently hovering around 60–65 times and is expected to remain at these levels for a longer period due to persistent tight physical market conditions, reported Mint.
Israel-Iran Conflict LIVE: Air India Flight from Dubai Lands in Delhi Amid West Asia Tensions
Amid heightened tensions in West Asia, Air India on March 3 received passengers and crew arriving from Dubai at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, reported CNBC TV18.
The flight marked the first international arrival by an Indian carrier into the national capital today, carrying 149 passengers and eight operating crew members.
Israel-Iran Conflict LIVE: No Immediate Petrol, Diesel Price Hike Expected in India
Retail petrol and diesel prices in India are unlikely to rise in the near term despite global crude oil prices spiking close to $80 per barrel, reported PTI. Sources said that state-run fuel retailers, including IOC, BPCL and HPCL, have built up margins over time, helping cushion consumers from immediate price adjustments. The government’s calibrated pricing policy has kept retail fuel rates unchanged since April 2022, even amid sharp international price movements, as authorities monitor the evolving situation and aim to shield domestic consumers.
Israel-Iran Conflict LIVE: Will West Asia Conflict Raise Petrol Prices In India?
Rising tensions in West Asia have sparked concerns over a potential increase in petrol prices in India, as global crude benchmarks react to the escalating conflict.
With India importing a significant share of its oil requirements, any sustained spike in crude prices could have implications for fuel costs and inflation. The report examines how global supply disruptions, shipping risks and geopolitical uncertainty may influence domestic retail prices in the coming weeks.
Israel-Iran Conflict LIVE: Iran’s Hormuz Move Raises Fears Over Global Energy, Trade Stability
Iran’s decision to shut the Strait of Hormuz has heightened concerns over global energy supplies and trade stability, as the strategic waterway handles a significant share of the world’s oil and gas shipments.
The move comes amid escalating conflict in West Asia, amplifying fears of supply disruptions, rising freight costs, and renewed inflationary pressures across major economies. Markets remain on edge as governments and businesses assess the fallout from potential prolonged disruptions to one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints.
Israel-Iran Conflict LIVE: Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Says Iran War ‘Not Going to Take Years’
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the war against Iran would not take years and would not be endless, reported Reuters. Speaking to Fox News, he described the conflict as potentially quick and decisive. As fighting entered its fourth day, explosions were reported in Tel Aviv amid Iranian missile attacks. Israel struck Iran’s state broadcaster complex in Tehran and Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, while drones reportedly hit the US embassy in Riyadh, causing minor damage, Saudi authorities said.
Israel-Iran Conflict LIVE: Gold Remains Firm, Breakout Could Lift Prices Higher
Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, told Mint that gold prices are holding firmly above key moving averages near the prior all-time high resistance zone, signaling strengthening momentum.
He noted that COMEX Gold is trading in the $5,300–$5,500 range after recent consolidation, with strong buying interest seen in the $5,100–$5,200 support band. A sustained move above the $5,500–$5,600 zone could pave the way for fresh record highs, he added.
Israel-Iran Conflict LIVE: Trump Says US Ready to Extend Iran Military Campaign Beyond Timeline
In Washington on March 2, US President Donald Trump said that the United States has the capability to continue military operations against Iran well beyond the initially projected four-to-five-week timeframe.
Speaking in Washington at his first public appearance since the US–Israeli airstrikes began, Trump said the campaign would last “whatever it takes”. Meanwhile, Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters on Capitol Hill that the hardest US military strikes are yet to come, signalling a possible intensification of operations, reported The New York Times.
Israel-Iran Conflict LIVE: Dollar, Gold Rise Together Amid Uncertainty
A stronger US dollar generally makes dollar-denominated assets such as bullion more expensive for investors holding other currencies, however, the inverse relationship does not always hold, reported Mint, citing Reuters.
In times of elevated uncertainty, including geopolitical tensions and wider market volatility, investors tend to move into both the dollar and gold simultaneously, treating them as protective assets despite their typical negative correlation.
Israel-Iran Conflict LIVE: ECB Warns Prolonged Middle East War Could Hit Euro Zone Growth, Inflation
A sustained disruption in oil and gas supplies from the Middle East due to a prolonged war with Iran could trigger a sharp spike in inflation and a significant drop in euro zone output, European Central Bank (ECB) Chief Economist Philip Lane told the Financial Times.
He said the scale of the shock would depend on the breadth and duration of the conflict. Citing a 2023 ECB analysis, Lane noted that a persistent fall in energy supplies and regional economic disruptions could lead to energy-driven inflation and weaker growth across the bloc.
Israel-Iran Conflict LIVE: Platinum, Palladium Edge Higher Amid Broader Metals Strength
Other precious metals also traded higher on Tuesday. Spot platinum rose 0.6% to $2,316.50 per ounce, while palladium advanced 1.6% to $1,795.08, reported Mint. The gains come amid broader strength across metals markets as investors track geopolitical developments and commodity price movements in a volatile trading environment.
Israel-Iran Conflict LIVE: Gold Climbs for Fifth Straight Session on Geopolitical Uncertainty
Gold prices extended gains for a fifth straight session on March 3 as escalating conflict in the Middle East pushed investors toward safe-haven assets, reported Reuters.
Spot gold rose 0.7% at $5,362.90 per ounce, as of 0452 GMT amid investor concerns over the widening war following US–Israel strikes on Iran. Heightened geopolitical uncertainty supported bullion prices, with traders seeking refuge in safe assets. The rally comes as markets remain cautious, with global tensions and potential supply disruptions keeping investors on edge.
Israel-Iran Conflict LIVE: US Dollar Near Five-Week High Amid Risk-Off Sentiment
The US dollar hovered near a more than five-week high on March 2, supported by firm demand and cautious investor sentiment amid escalating geopolitical tensions.
The greenback strengthened as markets turned risk-averse, with investors seeking safety in the world’s reserve currency. Analysts noted that continued uncertainty in West Asia and volatility across global markets have underpinned the dollar’s recent gains, even as traders assess potential impacts on inflation, energy prices and broader financial stability
Israel-Iran Conflict LIVE: Gold, Silver ETFs Rally After Iran Strikes
Gold and silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs) surged at the opening bell on March 2 as investors shifted to safe-haven assets following the US–Israel strikes on Iran, reported Mint.
The escalation has widened the West Asia conflict, prompting heightened geopolitical uncertainty. Analysts expect volatility through the session, with fresh inflows into precious metals likely as global equity markets face pressure amid rising risk aversion and concerns over further regional destabilisation.