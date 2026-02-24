Donald Trump Warns Countries Against Backing Out of Trade Deals, Threatens Higher Tariffs

Donald Trump warns of higher tariffs if partners retreat from deals.
Court ruling ends IEEPA tariffs, but Trump shifts to other legal powers.
EU delays vote on US trade deal after 15% global duty move.
US to halt collection of invalidated IEEPA tariffs from Tuesday.
US President Donald Trump has warned countries that if they back out of recently concluded trade deals after the Supreme Court ruling, he would impose higher duties under different trade laws.
“Any Country that wants to ‘play games’ with the ridiculous Supreme Court decision, especially those that have ‘Ripped Off’ the USA for years, and even decades, will be met with a much higher Tariff, and worse, than that which they just recently agreed to. BUYER BEWARE!!!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
He added that despite the court’s decision to invalidate his tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), its decision affirmed his ability to use tariffs under other legal authorities “in a much more powerful and obnoxious way, with legal certainty, than the Tariffs as initially used”.
He also claimed that the court gave him "far more powers and strength" with its ruling, and that he could use "licenses to do absolutely 'terrible' things to foreign countries."
The US Trade Representative, Jamieson Greer, has meanwhile indicated that he expects America’s trading partners to “stand by” the tariff arrangements they have already agreed with Washington.
Meanwhile, the European Parliament decided on Monday to delay its vote on the European Union’s trade agreement with the US, following the imposition of a temporary 15% import tariff by Trump on goods from all countries.
The new duty is set to take effect at 12:01 am EST (0501 GMT) on Tuesday. At that same moment, the US Customs and Border Protection agency said it would stop collecting the now-illegal IEEPA duties, more than three days after the Supreme Court’s ruling.