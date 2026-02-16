PM Modi Lists 3 Priorities for Next Decade: More Structural Reforms, Deepening Innovation, Simpler Governance

On the progress made by the "Reform Express", he said, "I must say that by temperament, I am never fully satisfied. I believe public life demands a certain constructive restlessness, a constant urge to do more, to improve faster, to serve better. So yes, there is always a strong desire to achieve more for our people and take our country forward." Modi said it is also important to acknowledge the scale of progress achieved in the journey of the "Reform Express".