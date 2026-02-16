PM Modi Says Viksit Bharat in Sight, Urges Private Sector to Do its Bit

Asked if he is satisfied with the progress made by India’s Reform Express, he said “I must say that by temperament I am never fully satisfied….” “I believe public life demands certain constructive restlessness. At the same time it is important to acknowledge the scale of progress achieved in the journey of Reform Express.” He was asked if India is ready to take the moonshot for Viksit Bharat and was it a now or never situation that led his government to create a Budget that was not typically a ‘Bahi Khata’ document.