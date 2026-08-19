Goyal Leads 70-Member Business Delegation To Singapore To Strengthen Trade, Investment Ties

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is leading a 70-member business delegation to Singapore to strengthen trade and investment ties between the two countries, an official statement said on Wednesday.
The three-day visit begins from August 19.
Goyal will participate in the fourth India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR) on August 20 alongside Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Railways, Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
The ministers will engage with their Singaporean counterparts and other senior Singaporean leaders during the visit, the commerce ministry said.
The business delegation includes representatives from AI, manufacturing, infrastructure, financial services, healthcare, food and agriculture, logistics, maritime and trade.
The engagements will focus on partnerships, investment, market access, technology collaboration and talent development, it said.
Singapore remains a key economic partner and a major source of investment for India.
In 2025-26, Singapore was the largest source of FDI into India ($19.8 billion). Cumulative FDI inflows from Singapore stood at $194.68 billion during April 2000-March 2026, accounting for 24.72% of India's total FDI inflows.
Singapore is also India's largest trading partner within ASEAN and remains a significant source of External Commercial Borrowings and Foreign Portfolio Investment.
Bilateral trade has expanded substantially following the conclusion of the India-Singapore Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA), increasing from $6.7 billion in FY 2004-05 to $36.1 billion in FY 2025-26.