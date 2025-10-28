The Council of the European Union on October 23 adopted the 19th package of further individual listings and numerous economic restrictive measures, including energy, finance and the military industrial complex, targeting key sectors which fuel what it termed as “Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.” The Indian Business Alliance (IBA), in a statement, said: “The EU sanctions against Russia have had an unexpected effect — instead of weakening the Russian economy, they have spurred local production and innovation. Russian industries have responded dynamically, filling the gaps left by the withdrawal of Western companies.” “At the same time, these measures have strengthened Russia’s partnerships with friendly nations, particularly India,” the IBA said and added that as many Western firms departed from Russia under the sanctions, new opportunities emerged — and Indian businesses stepped forward to meet the demand.