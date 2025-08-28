Global Supply Chains May Take 15 Years to Realign, Says Ex-Commerce Secretary GK Pillai

On the broader question of Asian regionalism, Pillai noted that a clear direction was still lacking. "Every country is increasingly looking inward with protectionist instincts," he said. At the same time, he argued that trade imbalances must be assessed differently. For instance, although India runs a trade deficit with countries such as South Korea and Japan, Korean companies have invested $7.2 billion in India over the past 15 years, with firms like Samsung reinvesting almost all profits earned in India back into the country.