During the 30th Meeting of the Standing Advisory Committee (SAC) to review the flow of credit to the MSME sector, he touched upon the recent regulatory measures to ease the difficulties faced by the sector, including the waiver of prepayment charges on floating-rate loans extended to individuals and micro and small enterprises, and the relaxation in reporting under the Export and Import Data Processing and Monitoring Systems (EDPMS/IDPMS) to ease compliance burden for small exporters and importers.