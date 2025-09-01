Fertilizer Industry Faces Compliance Challenge as Biostimulant Regulations Kick in

Chakraborty said implementation challenges have been compounded by "limitations of manpower, resources, and lack of digitization", adding that "understanding of the entire process and quick implementation has gone off track." The regulatory bottleneck has created a massive backlog. Thousands of biostimulant products are currently in the market, but only a handful have received government approval through the required testing process at government-listed universities and evaluation by the Ministry of Agriculture's Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).