  1. home
  2. Economy and policy
  3. Himachal cm sukhu presents 54928 cr budget for 2026

Himachal CM Sukhu Presents ₹54,928-Cr Budget for 2026-27

"The opposition BJP has not sided with the state in these hard times and history will never forget them," Sukhu said, drawing immediate reaction from the BJP members

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Himachal CM Sukhu Presents ₹54,928-Cr Budget for 2026-27
info_icon

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday presented ₹54,928-crore budget for the financial year 2026-27 in the state assembly.

Sukhu, who was presenting his fourth budget, started his speech by saying that the discontinuation of the revenue deficit grant (RDG) has impacted the annual budget and accused the BJP for not supporting the state's interests.

"The opposition BJP has not sided with the state in these hard times and history will never forget them," Sukhu said, drawing immediate reaction from the BJP members.

Geopolitics Shackles Green Switch

2 March 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

The BJP took exception to the language and raised slogans after moving into the well of the House.

As the sloganeering continued, the speaker adjourned the House till 11.30 am after which the BJP members moved out of the House, though the Congress MLAs remained seated.

Minutes later, BJP members returned and continued raising slogans while the chief minister continued the budget speech.

He said conflicts around the world have started impacting the state as well and LPG prices are increasing due to the ongoing war between US-Israel and Iran.

He further said a comparison of Himachal Pradesh with Uttarakhand and Assam is wrong as Himachal is a hill state with limited resources like water and forest. "Himachal is the lung of north India and should get a green bonus but instead the revenue deficit grant to the state has been discontinued," he said.

Discontinuation of the RDG would result in loss of ₹8,105 crore annually, he said.

The chief minister, who holds the finance portfolio, announced a provision of ₹500 crore to complete pending works, adding that a list of 300 incomplete works has been prepared.

The size of the state budget for the upcoming financial year is about ₹4,000 crore less from last year's ₹58,514 crore.

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×