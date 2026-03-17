Govt hikes commission for Arthiyas, cooperatives in wheat, paddy procurement

Under the revised structure, the commission payable to Arthiyas for wheat in Punjab and Haryana will rise from ₹46.00 per quintal to ₹50.75 per quintal, while in Rajasthan it will go up from ₹41.40 to ₹45.67 per quintal. For paddy, the commission will increase from ₹45.88 to ₹50.61 per quintal, according to an official statement.