Govt gives infra Status to Large Ship Building Industry

The Indian government has granted infrastructure status to large commercial ships under the Harmonized Master List of Infrastructure.

Ships under Indian ownership and flag with gross tonnage of 10,000+ or built in India with 1,500+ GT qualify for the status.

The move is part of the Make in India initiative and aims to boost Indian shipping companies’ ability to grow tonnage.

Infrastructure status provides benefits like easier overseas borrowing, tax-free bonds, tax concessions, and access to dedicated lenders such as IIFCL.