HCC Secures Contracts Worth ₹2,566 Cr for Patna Metro Rail Project

Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) was awarded two contracts worth ₹1,418.3 crore and ₹1,147.51 crore by Patna Metro Rail Corporation.
Contracts involve constructing 10.67 km of underground tunnels using Tunnel Boring Machines and six metro stations under Phase I of Patna Metro.
Package PC-05 includes twin tunnels, a cut-and-cover tunnel, an underground ramp at Mithapur, and three stations: Vikas Bhawan, Vidyut Bhawan, and Patna Station.
Package PC-06 includes an underground ramp at Rukanpura and three stations: Rukanpura, Raja Bazar, and Patna Zoo.
Hindustan Construction Company Limited (HCC) on Tuesday said it has been awarded two contracts valued at ₹1,418.3 crore and ₹1,147.51 crore, respectively, by the Patna Metro Rail Corporation Limited (PMRCL).
The company in a statement said the contracts involve the construction of 10.67 km of underground tunnels using Tunnel Boring Machines (TBM) and six metro stations under Phase I of the Patna Metro Rail Project.
According to the statement, package PC-05 includes the design and construction of twin tunnels using a shield TBM, a cut-and-cover tunnel, an underground ramp at Mithapur, and three metro stations: Vikas Bhawan, Vidyut Bhawan and Patna Station.
Package PC-06 comprises an underground ramp at Rukanpura and three metro stations: Rukanpura, Raja Bazar and Patna Zoo, it said Both packages also encompass architectural finishing, water supply systems, sanitary and drainage works for stations along the Danapur–Khemnichak Corridor.
HCC has played a pivotal role in India's metro expansion, having delivered significant portions of the Delhi Metro, Bengaluru Metro, Mumbai Metro Line I and Kolkata Metro.