Renault to Hike Vehicle Prices by Up To 2% from January

The French automaker sells three models — Kwid, Triber and Kiger — in the Indian market

PTI
Renault Group
Renault India on Friday said it will increase vehicle prices by up to 2% from January, to offset the impact of rising input costs.

The French automaker sells three models — Kwid, Triber and Kiger — in the Indian market.

"The price increase will vary across models and variants and has been necessitated by rising input costs and prevailing macroeconomic factors," the automaker said in a statement.

Outliers 2025

1 December 2025

Despite the revision, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering high-quality products and services while ensuring a compelling value proposition for customers, it added.

Already, various brands like Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Audi have announced hiking vehicle prices from next month, owing to weakening of the rupee against the euro. 

