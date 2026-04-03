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Exports During 2025-26 To Record Positive Growth Despite Global Challenges: Official

The exports and imports data for the month of March and the full 2025-26 fiscal year will be released by the commerce ministry on April 15

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Exports During 2025-26 To Record Positive Growth Despite Global Challenges: Official Photo: Freepik
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India's exports have sustained healthy momentum despite global headwinds and are expected to post positive growth in 2025-26, a senior official of the commerce ministry said on Friday.

The exports and imports data for the month of March and the full 2025-26 fiscal year will be released by the commerce ministry on April 15.

"At the end of March 31, despite the war, we will be closing the year with positive growth. US tariffs, so many disturbances all through the year, Ukraine war is continuing, Iran war started, despite all, merchandise, exports have maintained their momentum," the official said.

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1 April 2026

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The country's merchandise exports dropped marginally by 0.81% year-on-year to $36.61 billion in February, and the trade deficit narrowed to $27.1 billion compared to the previous month.

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Cumulatively, exports during April-February 2025-26 rose 1.84% to $402.93 billion. Imports grew by 8.53% to $713.53 billion during the period, leaving a trade deficit of $310.60 billion as compared to $261.80 billion in the same month last year.

The goods and services exports during 2024-25 was $825 billion (goods $437 billion and $388 billion services).

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