India’s long-awaited Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act is set to be notified by next week, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced, paving the way for enforcement of the country’s first comprehensive data privacy law on Thursday.
“You would be interested to know that the DPDP Rules are ready and will be published within the next few days, hopefully by next week. Since today is September 18, they will certainly be notified before the end of the month. The process has been cautious and deliberate; we engaged closely with stakeholders, including sections of the press who had raised concerns, and only after addressing them did we move forward with the publication,” he said
S. Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, told Outlook Business that the final rules are now ready to be published, marking the culmination of an extensive consultation and drafting process.
He added that their implementation will be carried out in a staggered manner, as had been indicated earlier.
Vaishnaw was speaking at the curtain raiser event of AI impact summit 2026 where Eight new entities have been selected under the IndiaAI Mission for the development of foundational large language models (LLMs). These include Avataar AI, the IIT Bombay-led consortium BharatGen, Fractal Analytics Limited, Tech Mahindra Ltd, Zeinteiq Aitech Innovations, Genloop Intelligence Pvt Ltd, NeuroDX (Intellihealth), and Shodh AI.
The IT Minister highlighted that alongside large and comprehensive AI models, smaller LLMs will also play a crucial role.
“We will, of course, require both. Large sovereign models such as those being developed by teams at IIT Bombay will remain critical. At the same time, we will need thousands of smaller, specialized models designed to address sector-specific challenges in areas like healthcare, material sciences, and agriculture,” he said.
The Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023 is a comprehensive data privacy law to regulate the processing of digital personal data. It balances the rights of individuals to protect their personal data with the need for lawful data processing.
This act aimed at ensuring a safe, trusted, and accountable cyberspace for all users. Capacity building and awareness are important components of the Government's IT security strategy