India and Saudi Arabia Ink Visa Waiver Agreement to Boost Travel and Bilateral Exchanges

“Enhancing the Strategic Partnership! Ambassador Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan and H.E. Abdulmajeed bin Rashed Alsmari, Deputy Minister for Protocol Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, signed the bilateral Visa Waiver Agreement for holders of diplomatic, special, and official passports today in Riyadh,” the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia said in a post. “The agreement will facilitate official travel and boost bilateral exchanges under the India–Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council.”