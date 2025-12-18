Lok Sabha Passes Nuclear Energy Bill to Enable Private Investment

The Lok Sabha passed the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (Shanti) Bill by voice vote; however, the opposition walked out. The Shanti Bill will now be taken up in the Rajya Sabha. The Congress and other opposition parties raised concerns over the rationale behind opening up the sector. The opposition also accused the government of breaking the 2010 national consensus on nuclear suppliers’ liability. They said diluted or removed liability clauses in the Bill would have dangerous consequences on the safety front.