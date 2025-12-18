Tata Group has infused ₹1,500 crore more into Tata Electronics, taking Tata Sons’ total investment to ₹4,500 crore over the past year.
The funding underlines Tata Electronics emergence as one of the major iPhone supplier for Apple in India.
This comes as Apple deepens its manufacturing footprint in India and has held early talks with local firms to assemble iPhone chips.
The funding shows the group’s continued support for expanding manufacturing capacity at Tata Electronics, which has become one of Apple’s biggest iPhone suppliers in India. Most of these iPhones are exported to the US and Europe.
Tata Electronics has also doubled its authorised share capital to ₹20,000 crore, signalling that more funds could be injected by the parent company. While the company did not disclose the exact reason for the investment, it said that it would need "additional long-term finance" to run and grow its business, The Economic Times reported citing a regulatory filing.
This investment comes amid growing signs of Apple deepening its manufacturing footprint in India.
According to an earlier report, Apple is in early talks with Indian companies to assemble and package chips used in iPhones. These discussions reportedly include CG Semi, part of the Murugappa Group, which is setting up a semiconductor assembly and testing facility in Gujarat.
Apple has already said it plans to make most of the iPhones sold in the United States in India by the end of 2026, as it reduces its dependence on China due to rising trade tariffs, according to Reuters.
Apple CEO Tim Cook said in August that a “vast majority” of iPhones sold in the US now come from India. Research firm Counterpoint estimates that over 70% of iPhones sold in the US are produced in India.
Beyond smartphones, Tata Electronics is making a big push into semiconductors. The company is investing around $14 billion to build a chip fabrication plant in Gujarat and a chip assembly and testing unit in Assam.
Earlier this month, Tata Group also signed a memorandum of understanding with Intel to explore manufacturing and packaging Intel products at Tata Electronics’ upcoming facilities in India, as well as collaboration on advanced chip packaging and AI-powered PC solutions.