Centre Forms Committee to Fast-Track Labour Code Implementation in States

“The government remains committed to undertake labour reforms in all forms so as to improve the ease of doing business, attract investment and facilitate job creation,” BS reported, citing a source. “This committee, having representation from various stakeholders, will deliberate and come up with suggestions and amendments in the existing laws such as Factories Act, Shops & Establishment Act so that their provisions are in line with the new labour codes and both the workers and industry are benefitted,” the source added.