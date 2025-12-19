  1. home
  2. Economy and policy
  3. Boj hikes key rate by 25 bps bringing the rates to a three decade high

BoJ Hikes Key Rate by 25 bps, Bringing the Rates to a Three Decade High

While the Reserve Bank of India’s repo rate cuts support domestic growth, the rate hike by BoJ may prompt foreign investors to withdraw funds from domestic financial markets

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Gowri Lakshmi
Updated on:
Updated on:
X
Bank of Japan Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • BoJ raised its benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 0.75%, marking the highest level in three decades.

  • BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said the hike reflects confidence that moderate wage and price growth will be sustained.

  • The move could have global spillover effects, including yen carry-trade unwinds, currency volatility, and potential foreign fund outflows.

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) raised the benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points, to 0.75%, its highest level in three decades. The move takes the key policy rate to the highest level since 1995, ending an era of interest rates near-or-below-zero to combat deflation. Rising inflationary pressures and improved business sentiment have prompted the Japanese central bank to shift its stance though the Japanese economy shrank 2.3% year-on-year in the previous quarter.

The Japanese central bank decided the rate hike in a unanimous vote, a statement said. The latest monetary policy decision marks the fourth rate hike since Kazuo Ueda took charge as the BoJ governor in 2023. In a statement following the policy announcement, Ueda justified the decision because it was “highly likely that the mechanism in which both wages and prices rise moderately will be maintained.”

Outliers 2025

1 December 2025

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon
Jerome Powell - null
US Federal Reserve Delivers Another Rate Cut; Signals Slower Pace Ahead

BY Outlook Business Desk

The Yen Factor

As per reports, one of the major triggers for BoJ’s policy shift is the persistent weakness of the yen against dollar. The Japanese yen slumped against the greenback amongst major global currencies, making imports including food, fuel, and essential goods expensive. Higher interest rates are expected to strengthen the Japanese currency by attracting more foreign investment into Japanese financial markets. Global investors are keen for better returns on yen-denominated assets.

As per media reports, any further hike in policy rate could influence global markets as Japan served as a source of low-cost capital for investors. A currency strengthens if the key lending rate is raised. A stronger yen would affect currency trends, bond markets, and investor sentiment across global markets.

"Given that real interest rates are at significantly low levels, the BoJ will continue to raise interest rates" if its economic and price forecasts materialise, BoJ said in its statement.

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg
info_icon
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra announces another rate cut of 25 bps - null
RBI Reduces Repo Rate by 25 bps to 5.25%, Maintains Neutral Stance; Lifts FY26 Growth Forecast

BY Outlook Business Desk

What It Means For India

While the Reserve Bank of India’s repo rate cuts support domestic growth, the rate hike by BoJ may prompt foreign investors to withdraw funds from domestic financial markets, increase volatility in the rupee, and raise the risk of yen carry-trade unwinds.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×