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CEAT Signs Multi-Year Partnership With Indian Cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal

The association marks another significant step in CEAT's long-standing engagement with cricket and its focus on meaningful associations within the sport, the company said in a statement

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CEAT Signs Multi-Year Partnership With Indian Cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal
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Tyre maker CEAT Ltd on Friday announced a multi-year partnership with Indian international cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal, effective April 1, 2026.

The association marks another significant step in CEAT's long-standing engagement with cricket and its focus on meaningful associations within the sport, the company said in a statement.

"He (Jaiswal) is one of the most exciting young talents in Indian cricket today, and the qualities he brings to the game - control, dependability and adaptability - align strongly with the values we stand for as a brand," RPG Group Vice-Chairman, Anant Goenka said.

Merchants Of Malice

1 April 2026

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