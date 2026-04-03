CEAT Signs Multi-Year Partnership With Indian Cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal

Tyre maker CEAT Ltd on Friday announced a multi-year partnership with Indian international cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal, effective April 1, 2026.
The association marks another significant step in CEAT's long-standing engagement with cricket and its focus on meaningful associations within the sport, the company said in a statement.
"He (Jaiswal) is one of the most exciting young talents in Indian cricket today, and the qualities he brings to the game - control, dependability and adaptability - align strongly with the values we stand for as a brand," RPG Group Vice-Chairman, Anant Goenka said.