BRICS Raises Concern over Tariffs & Trade Barriers Hitting Global South at UNGA Meet

The BRICS nations have voiced their concerns over the rising use of trade-restrictive measures like steep tariffs and non-tariff barriers, warning that such practices risk disrupting global trade and sidelining countries of the Global South.
According to a Business Standard report, this remark came as a part of the joint statement issued after the BRICS foreign ministers annual meeting conducted on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly on Friday in New York. The session was led by India, who is slated to become the BRICS chair next year.
Releasing a joint communiqué, the ministers stated that they were concerned about the “indiscriminate rising of tariffs and non-tariff measures, or protectionism, in particular measures used as a means of coercion that threaten to further reduce global trade, disrupt global supply chains, and introduce uncertainty into international economic and trade activities.”
Countries like Brazil, Russia, India, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, South Africa, Iran, Indonesia and UAE are a part of the BRICS group. They said that such unilateral steps were inconsistent with World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules. According to their joint statement, “They cautioned against such practices that risk fragmenting global trade and marginalising the Global South.”
The meeting was hosted by India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who said that BRICS must uphold the multilateral trading system at a time when “rising protectionism, tariff volatility and non-tariff barriers impact trade flows.”
Taking to X, the External Affairs Minister said, “In a turbulent world, Brics must reinforce the message of peacebuilding, dialogue, diplomacy and adherence to international law.” He further said that the bloc must amplify its call for UN reforms, especially in terms of the changes to the Security Council, while focusing on technology, innovation, food and energy security, climate change and sustainable development during India’s chairship in 2026.
In addition to that, the ministers also extended full support to India for its upcoming chairship and the hosting of the Brics Summit in 2026. They also welcomed the standalone meeting of Brics foreign ministers to be held in India that year.