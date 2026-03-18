Andhra CM Thanks PM Modi for Transferring 400 Acres to Develop Mulapeta Port

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the transfer of nearly 400 acres of salt land at Naupada Salt Factory to the APMB for the development of Mulapeta Port.
The chief minister noted that the Ministry of Commerce & Industry approved the transfer of 385.24 acres of salt land at Naupada Salt Factory to the Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board (APMB).
"A boost to Mulapeta Port development, powered by our double engine ki sarkaar! Delighted that the Ministry of Commerce & Industry has approved the transfer of 385.24 acres of salt land at Naupada Salt Factory to the Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board," Naidu said in a post on 'X' late on Tuesday.
This will significantly support the port's development, focusing on strengthening connectivity for efficient operations, the CM said.
Thanking PM Modi for this important step toward Andhra Pradesh's infrastructure empowerment, Naidu said Mulapeta Port is now poised to emerge as a key hub in line with his vision of ports as engines of prosperity and progress, contributing to a Viksit Bharat (Developed India).
Further, Naidu also thanked Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal for his continued support.
Located in Srikakulam district, Mulapeta Port is also expected to cater to the needs of bordering districts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and South Odisha.
With a natural deep draft of 20 metres and within four km of the shoreline, Mulapeta Port can receive 2 lakh DWT vessels and is well connected to National Highway-16 and the railways.
Equipped with four berths, the port is expected to handle 15 million tons of cargo per annum.