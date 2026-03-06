A

I come from a small village in Bodinayakkanur, Tamil Nadu. My father is a sales officer, and my mother is a homemaker. Like many families, my parents believed that after completing my B.Tech, I should get married.

Even though I was a gold medalist in both my bachelor’s and master’s degrees, pursuing higher education was not easy.

Convincing my parents to allow me to pursue my master’s degree was a major challenge. I had secured Rank 2 in the central entrance examination for biotechnology and gained admission to Anna University, yet there was hesitation at home. My father, in particular, was concerned about marriage and social expectations.

During my master’s, I completed an internship at IIT Madras and published quality research papers. Later, I received an opportunity to pursue a PhD abroad. This was another difficult phase, as no one in my family had ever gone overseas for higher studies. There was strong social pressure, and concerns about safety, distance, and marriage made it even harder to convince my family.

Despite these challenges, I pursued my PhD in Germany. I later completed my postdoctoral research in London and eventually returned to India to contribute to the scientific ecosystem here.

Even today, while institutions like IIT Madras have improved significantly, the gender ratio in science and technology remains unequal. Women still face subtle and systemic barriers in many academic spaces.

My research focuses on space nanotherapeutics and nanomedicine, an emerging field with very few researchers worldwide. We are among the pioneers in this area, which brings both challenges and responsibilities. Navigating this journey as a woman in science has required resilience, persistence, and strong self-belief.

Through every stage, I learned that breaking stereotypes is not a one-time achievement but a continuous process; one that requires courage, support, and a commitment to one’s passion.