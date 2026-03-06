Industrialisation of Deceit: How AI and 'Mule-as-a-Service' Changed Cybercrime Forever

No quick fix

There are broadly three strategies to address the problem: increase citizen awareness; trace and recover the assets in real-time; and dismantle the scam networks, the physical compounds, MaaS, etc. With the wide variety of scams, evolving at a breakneck pace, it is difficult for citizens to internalize the high volume of citizen awareness content. It is especially difficult for senior citizens. With deepfakes, citizens have to judge the reality itself. One common AI-driven scam typology involves cloning a person's voice from social media and calling their parent to inform them of the arrest, and requesting payment for ‘bail’.