AI’s Assault on Democracy, Sovereignty and the Economics of Truth

This is not speculative. When ChatGPT launched in late 2022, it was remarkable for its fluency and breadth, but its practical utility for most professionals was severely limited by a single caveat: it had been trained on data only up to a certain date. For anything requiring recent context, including evolving market conditions, the latest policy announcements, breaking corporate developments, the system was functionally blind. Users joked that it was a brilliant conversationalist who had been living in a bunker for two years. It was a novelty, a toy for coders and curious minds, not the decision-support tool it has since become. What changed was the integration of real-time information - the live feed of news and current events that transformed ChatGPT from a parlour trick into a professional instrument.